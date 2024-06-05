Mytilineos renamed Metlen Energy & Metals; strong “imprint” at a national and international level

A new era begins for the Mytilineos Group as the shareholders’ general meeting approved the new company name.

The new name ‘Metlen Energy & Metals’ reflects, as the CEO of the Group Evangelos Mytilineos said, the Group’s vision and ambitions for the “next day”, the ability of the Group to start a new chapter, with a strong “imprint” at a national and international level. It reflects the strategic targeting of the Group in the area of synergies with the two main activities, metallurgy and energy, as well as its strong internationalization.

During the introductory statement, Mytilineos noted that “the company with the family name has closed an important chapter and is ready to open a new one.” Explaining the name change, the Group CEO noted that the company has recorded such growth that has surpassed anyone’s name, charting a new successful path.

Changes are coming to the energy market

Referring to the new reality that is taking shape in the area of RES, Mytilineos pointed out, among other things, that the mismatch between supply and demand will inevitably lead to the retardation of the growth rates of RES.

In particular, Mytilineos estimated that “we are moving towards a market where every RES investment will be accompanied by the corresponding merchant risk, which until now ‘disappeared’ under the feed in tariff regime.” He added that the returns on RES investments will drop to lower levels and become less attractive until a balance is reached in the market.

The balance will be accompanied by the concentration of the market in a few groups with high know-how, which can respond to the modern challenges of the energy market.