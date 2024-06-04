New digital application ‘niologio.gov.gr’ to streamline registration and nationality documentation process

The new digital application, “niologio.gov.gr“, designed to streamline the registration and nationality documentation process for Greek deep-sea vessels was unveiled during the opening of “Posidonia 2024” maritime exhibition.

Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianidis, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis and Union of Greek Shipowners President Melina Travlos made the presentation.

The new application addresses a long-standing demand from the maritime community, aiming to reduce bureaucracy and support the Greek flag.

Among the main features of the application are the automatic generation of the ship’s nationality document and a unique QR code for instant authenticity verification by authorities worldwide.

“We achieved an essential first step for the digital registration of the vessels under the Greek flag. We continue with the same determination and method to complete the digitization and simplification of other processes so as to render the Greek flag even more attractive,” Stylianidis stated.