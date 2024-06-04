Posidonia 2024: Strategic autonomy of the EU through Greek shipping

“Posidonia 2024” opened its gates on Monday at the Metropolitan Expo. The largest international maritime exhibition is expected to last until Friday, June 7.

Announcing the opening of the exhibition, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to Brussels about the significant role of Greek shipping for Europe’s strategic autonomy. “While Europe is seeking to define the concept of strategic autonomy, we must realize that European and especially Greek shipping will play a decisive role in it,” the Prime Minister said.

On her part, the President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlos, sent a message of unity amid the huge challenges facing the shipping industry today.

“The sector is facing changes that will determine the future of maritime transport. I will be by your side in every effort of the Greek shipping. From the green transition to safe ports and from the regeneration of the shipyards to the strengthening of the human potential with skills,” the Greek premier underlined.

Investments for the cluster

At the same time, the prime minister sent a message of support to the large Greek shipping cluster. “We will continue to support it, claiming for the first time European and private investments,” he emphasized. Referring to the critical links of the Greek shipping ecosystem, he said it is the state’s responsibility to modernize the infrastructure to support the energy transition.

“We want our ports to be safe commercial hubs that will connect the world to Greece,” he noted, adding that by 2030, 12 ports will have cold ironing infrastructure for power supply from land.

He also pointed out that it is imperative to proceed with the renewal of the coastal shipping fleet with ships with lower emissions.

The Greek premier referred to the Greek shipyards. “In Elefsis, Skaramangas, Syros, Perama, Chalkida, the shipyards now undertake maintenance and repair projects for commercial and warships while they are expected to assume the building of new ones,” he said, speaking of a “separate pillar that offers significant income, jobs, but also defensive autonomy.”