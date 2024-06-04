Howden committed to continuing its investments in Greek shipping

Howden, an insurance and reinsurance brokerage company in Greece, is committed to continuing its investments in Greek shipping, with “high quality insurance services and solutions that meet the needs of its customers,” the CEO of Howden Greece and Cyprus, Dimitris Tsesmetzoglou, said at a recent event of the company, on the occasion of the International Posidonia Exhibition.

Tsesmetzoglou added in his remarks: “With its experience and expertise, Howden contributes significantly to the challenges that shipping is facing and provides solutions for every need of its customers. We attract the best professionals in the field, who staff our team, we have access to insurance plans and services worldwide and, of course, we have the stability of a large group. For us, first place in the shipping sector is a commitment.”

Howden Group’s Marine Division has more than 300 professionals in the shipping industry worldwide, 40 specialized claims management staff, service offices in Athens, London, Europe, Singapore, Bermuda and Dubai.