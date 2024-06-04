Mitsotakis pledges to support Greek shipping

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message of support to Greek shipping while addressing the opening ceremony of the “Posidonia 2024” exhibition, while he reiterated the country’s commitment to the creation of marine parks.

“At this juncture, where households are suffering from high prices, it is the ships that feed the global economy in an economical way by transporting all kinds of goods, which did not stop even during the pandemic. Shipping also guaranteed Europe’s energy security when Russia invaded Ukraine and is now keeping the seas open while the crisis in the Middle East is developing,” the Prime Minister emphasized, among other things.

Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s commitment to the creation of marine parks “in areas that belong to Greek sovereignty, as respect for the marine environment must enter the national agenda in a way that unites and not divides countries and peoples.”

Mitsotakis explained to the Greek shipowners that he will be by their side in every battle that Greek shipping will fight, from the green transition to safe ports and shipyards.

The Greek premier underlined that Greek shipping is a source of pride for Greece and stressed that characteristics such as the pioneering, flexibility and adaptability of Greek shipowners contributed to Greek shipping increasing its fleet by 50% despite the crisis and geopolitical challenges.