Tourist traffic is expected to move almost at same levels as last year

This year’s tourist traffic is expected to move at the same levels as last year, with a slight upward trend, according to hotel industry estimates.

However, several areas are expressing concern about the recorded decrease in the number of overnight stays and the high operating costs while asking the state to implement compensatory infrastructure projects.

Member and former president of the Rhodes Hotel Association, Manolis Markopoulos, said that there may be an increase in numbers in terms of arrivals, but the length of stay must also be a criterion. “British tourists have decreased their stay to 3-5 nights from more than 7 nights four or five years ago,” Markopoulos noted.

The best markets for Rhodes are British, German, Polish and French, and the Scandinavian countries.

Crete, according to the president of the Chania Hoteliers’ Union and deputy president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, Manolis Giannoulis, started this season very dynamically, with an increase in both charter flights and regular flights.

Peloponnese, on the other hand, raised the issue of less overnight stays. Santorini also expects a decrease of around 10% compared to last year. With the exception of Halkidiki, which, in addition to Balkan road visitors, welcomes a very large number of tourists from Germany and Britain, the rest of Northern Greece is waiting for the Romanians.