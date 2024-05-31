OPAP: Organic growth driven by the online channel and physical network

OPAP focuses on organic growth, using the strong activity of the online channel as a springboard as well as the dynamics of its physical network.

OPAP CEO J. Karas noted during the presentation of the first quarter financial results to analysts that the company remained focused on improving its proposals to customers and promoting innovations.

Meanwhile, the beginning of 2024 has been encouraging, with strong performance for online and retail activities showing strong resilience.

Eurojackpot and new proposals strengthen the retail channel

Karas focused on the Eurojackpot results so far and the overall successful renewal of the portfolio of lottery games.

As highlighted, Eurojackpot has made a strong start, providing additional GGR and boosting the rest of the portfolio of draw games. Overall, Eurojackpot and the repositioning of LOTTO and JOKER have been warmly received by both existing and new customers, with OPAP management expressing optimism for their future performance.

Furthermore, OPAP’s CEO focused on initiatives to revitalize traditional games and continuously upgrade the retail experience of customers.

The development of the online channel continues

The online channel continues to be a key driver of OPAP’s growth. In this context, the company’s management focused on the remarkable growth displayed by the iLottery platform Opaponline.gr, which recently completed a year of presence in the Greek market. Also, emphasis was placed on the fact that online casino games significantly strengthened their performance for another quarter.

In addition, OPAP’s online proposals have increased, with the introduction of the innovative loyalty programs PSREWARDS (for online sports betting players) and iLottery MyREWARDS (for players of the iLottery platform). The new loyalty programs help to enhance customer interaction and gaming activity. Also, new features and capabilities are now available on Pamestoixima.gr, focusing on the social element, while significant improvements have been made, enhancing the overall experience of the players, especially in view of the major international sporting events of the summer.