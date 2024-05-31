The world economy is totally “dependent” on shipping. More than 80% of raw materials, goods and products would not exist without shipping, while the “disappearance” of shipping would lead many businesses to bankruptcy, and causing the collapse of many national stock markets with significant consequences for the global economic system. These are the results of a research presented at an event of the Union of Greek Shipowners, held in the framework of the “Posidonia” international shipping exhibition.

What would happen to the planet if shipping was halted?

According to the findings of the research:

The world economy is “dependent” on shipping. More than 80% of raw materials, goods and products are transported by shipping. Industry and production, agriculture, energy, retail trade, rely on the import of raw materials and on access to markets for their operation and development, which are achieved mainly due to shipping. Forming and maintaining sustainable supply chains is impossible without shipping. Any cessation of shipping would irreversibly break many links in these chains. At the market level, the disappearance of shipping would lead many businesses to bankruptcy while causing the collapse of many national stock markets with tectonic consequences for the global economic system. A shortage of goods would signal a spike in inflation with a dramatic reduction in consumer income and purchasing power. Unemployment, consisting of shipping personnel but, in particular, labor due to business collapse. Activities that are dependent on sources of energy, transported by ships, would be deconstructed, such as, indicatively, the use of mobile phones, electronic devices, vehicles, electronic banking transactions. Concurrence of humanitarian crises.

Melina Travlou: Shipping is a universal connection for the common good

In her speech, the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, Melina Travlou, said that shipping is a universal connection. Α universal connection for the common good.

Shipping and especially Greece’s shipping are its people.

Katerina Sakellaropoulou: Shipping contributes to development and progress

In today’s environment of generalized uncertainty, geopolitical challenges, environmental crisis and wars, the planning and operation of the entire shipping industry is called upon to capitalize on technological developments and innovate, proving its resilience and its ability to serve, regardless of adverse conditions, the needs of the international community, President of the Greek Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, said.

In a few days the Posidonia exhibition will start, where new technologies will be presented and alternative fuel options will be discussed, so that shipping can become carbon free, in accordance with the new environmental regulations that require the green transition of all industries. In this top event, Greek shipping is expected to take the lead in the dialogue to respond to the demands of the times and achieve sustainability goals, she added.

Stylianidis: Create the right environment that will allow our shipowners to continue pioneering

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, noted that “Posidonia” is an extremely important moment for everyone who is active in the shipping sector, one of the top events, if not the top event, of world shipping.

“And we are particularly proud because our country hosts this event. Greece. The largest shipping power in the world. Greece has emerged as a center of maritime know-how and entrepreneurship, while at the same time our position in the international market is being strengthened,” he said and added:

“Shipping has always been one of the most critical pillars of the Greek economy and society.”