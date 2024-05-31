Lamda Development among the most influential companies in 2024

LAMDA Development was included in the list with the 100 most influential companies in the world “TIME100 Most Influential Companies”.

In a statement, the company said that this confirms its continuous commitment to creating model, innovative projects to the benefit of Greece and the Greeks. The Ellinikon project is being recognized internationally and contributes to increasing Greece’s fame and image globally.

The “TIME100 Most Influential Companies” for 2024 recognizes the 100 top companies globally in all sectors, selecting them on the basis of innovation, leadership, and their contribution to society.

Time magazine sought candidate companies from several sectors and through a global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as independent specialists.