HRADF: Eight groups express interest in Lavrio port

Eight investment groups have submitted an expression of interest for the acquisition of a majority stake in Lavrio Port Authority SA, according to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF). The sale concerns at least 50% of Lavrio port’s share capital (50%+1).

The companies that expressed interest are (in alphabetical order):

– GEK TERNA SA- INTERKAT SA

– JET PLAN SHIPPING Co LTD-AKTOR CONCESSIONS SA

– GPH CRUISE PORT FINANCE LTD-PROMARINE SA Consortium

– OLYMPIC MARINE SA-MSC CRUISES SA Consortium

– GULFTAINER COMPANY LTD

– IOTC INVESTMENTS SCS

– ISRAEL SHIPYARDS INDUSTRIES LTD

Following the evaluation, the candidate companies that meet the requirements will be invited to participate in the second face of the tender, which involves submitting binding offers.

The duration of the concession is 60 years (until 2062), with options to extend it. HRADF is the sole shareholder.

Lavrio Port Authority SA has the exclusive right to use and exploit the land plots, buildings and facilities of the Port of Lavrion, whose main activities include passenger services, handling and storage of conventional cargo, yachts and sailing boats services, as well as cruise activity.

The port of Lavrion, in southeastern Attica, is the third largest port of Attica. Due to its proximity to popular tourist destinations, the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’, and the ports of Piraeus and Rafina, it is particularly suitable for tourism development.