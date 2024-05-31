Intralot: Strategy to focus on mature markets, lotteries and technology projects in 2024

Intralot focuses its future course on its renewed strategy and its international presence, the company’s management emphasized during the annual regular general meeting of its shareholders.

The company is generating money and has left behind the previous difficult situation, it added.

The president and CEO of the Intralot group Sokratis Kokkalis stated that “2023 was a year of recovery and now Intralot is included among the major companies in the sector as a global technology company. Intralot has also managed to penetrate and claim an important position in the US.”

According to Kokkalis, the main focus is on the markets of the USA and Australia, where it can significantly increase its size.

It maintains its interest in entering the US stock exchange, under certain conditions. There is optimism that the performance of 2024 will be better especially in the lotteries market, where Intralot focuses.

However, significant capital investments are needed for the next steps as well as good cooperation with institutions, banks and funds.

What is certain, according to Kokkalis, is that now Intralot is choosing strong markets for its activity.

Present in 39 states

The group has a presence in 39 states and states and 2023 was a profitable year with a significant increase in the profit margin to 35.6% as a result of the strategy with an emphasis on project portfolio change and a focus on mature markets, lotteries and technology projects.

Also revenue from the US market increased by 3.7% and its share in Turkey increased from 17.9% in 2023 to 19.4% in April 2024.

It has also entered into an agreement with Fan Duel to provide services of Washington DC Lottery sports betting.