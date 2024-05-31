Contships: The largest private feeder company

Greek shipping company, Contships Management, has succeeded in becoming the largest independent management company of feeder type containerships, with carrying capacity from 800 to 1,500 TEUs.

The global financial crisis of 2008 brought great restructuring to the shipping industry as well, especially in the containership sector, where the Greek fleet had a very limited presence compared to other sectors.

The great financial crisis “weakened” many shipping companies from countries with an important presence in the specific industry, such as Germany, and gave Greek shipowners the chance for large investments.

Today it controls more than 6% of the world’s capacity.

Contships was founded in 2015 and bought 58 ships in 5 years. Within a few years, it managed to increase its fleet, which today counts 46 feeder containerships with a transport capacity of 800 to 1,500 TEUs. A number that ranks it in first place worldwide as a private independent company in this particular type of ship.

It should be noted that the company has expressed its intention to continue to use the facilities of the Ship Repair Zone managed by PPA – COSCO.