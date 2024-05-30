Diana Shipping: Two new ships in its fleet

The shipbuilding program of Diana Shipping Inc, listed on the US stock exchange, is in full progress. The company has signed a contract for two 81,200 dwt, dual-fuel methanol dry bulk Kamsarmax vessels built at Tsuneishi Group, for 46 million US dollars each.

The company’s revenue stood at 57.6 million US dollars in the first quarter of the year compared to 72.6 million in the same period last year, driven by lower average charter rates.

Diana Shipping Inc had a net profit of 2.1 million, of which 0.6 million was attributable to common shareholders, compared to 22.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, of which 21.3 million was attributable to common shareholders.

The company announced a cash dividend on its common stock of 0.075 per share, based on its operating results.

The dividend will be payable on or about June 18, 2024 to shareholders.

Diana Shipping Inc currently has 120,321,240 common shares. As of May 20, 2024, 3,284,372 options had been exercised.

As of May 20, 2024, the company’s fleet consisted of 40 dry bulk vessels, excluding the two newbuild Kamsarmax methanol dual-fuel dry bulk vessels that have not yet been delivered and including the m/v Houston, which has been sold and is expected to be delivered to its new owners by September 16, 2024 at the latest.

It is noted that Diana Shipping is part of a consortium of companies that ordered two offshore wind turbine vessels. These types of vessels support major energy groups worldwide in the construction, commissioning and maintenance of offshore wind farms.