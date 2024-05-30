New businesses: Almost 40,000 registrations in the first 3 months of 2024

New business registrations reached 39,128 in all sectors of the country’s economy during the first quarter of 2024, up 14.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023, when 34,213 new registrations were recorded, and up 42 .1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, when it was 27,542.

The largest increase in the number of new business registrations, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023, was recorded in the sector “Transportation and Storage” (63.8%) and in the sector “Construction” (45.6%).

More specifically, the following companies were registered:

Individual businesses: “Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing”, 5,536 registrations out of a total of 24,650.

Personal businesses: “Accommodation and Restaurant Services”, 1,821 registrations out of a total of 7,919.

Capital enterprises: “Real Estate Management”, 123 entries out of a total of 480.

Other legal forms: “Real Estate Management”, 880 entries out of a total of 6,079.

Finally, 3 bankruptcies were recorded in the first quarter of 2024.