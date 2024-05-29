Greece makes use of RRF and NSRF to be in the front line of green transition

The “important environmental and green dimension” of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) was highlighted by the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, speaking at the 14th Annual Capital Link Sustainability Forum, entitled “Sustainability – Investments & Development.”

“Greece makes use of these funds to play a leading role in the green transition,” he stated.

Referring to the new NSRF, he explained that 30% of the funds provide for green actions corresponding to up to 7 billion euros for environmental investments, which the country must promote.

Dynamic entry into green transition in 2019

Kostis Hatzidakis underlined that Greece entered the green transition period in 2019: “The prime minister himself had spoken about it at the UN assembly. We started to act on many different levels: delignification, electrification, national reforestation plan, integrated waste management, etc. The spread of RES in many different sectors was also promoted.”

He also emphasized that these actions are carried out within the framework of the National Energy and Climate Plan, which foresees specific, measurable and ambitious goals until 2030. We are talking about large-scale interventions that show the seriousness of the issue and the challenges for both the state and the business and private sectors,” he emphasized.