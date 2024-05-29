AEGEAN: 25 years of development, creation and quality service

AEGEAN completes 25 years of dynamic progress, and celebrates with its passengers, its people and all those who contributed to its development, realizing the vision of its founder, Theodoros Vassilakis, to create a Greek airline that will travel Greek culture and its passengers with safety, consistency and quality everywhere, in Greece and abroad.

During its 25 years of operation, the most important dates in its history are the listing of AEGEAN on the Athens Stock Exchange, its participation in the largest global airline alliance Star Alliance, the acquisition of Olympic Air, the order of 46 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft, the largest private investment in Greece, which recently increased to 50 aircraft, as well as the creation of the first modern Flight Simulator and Crew Training Center in Greece, in one of the first green hangars in Europe, in Athens International Airport.

An investment with a positive impact, both for the company itself and for the country.

Order of four new A321neo LR aircraft

The company has recently ordered four new A321neo LR aircraft that will cover distances of up to 7.5 hours, from Greece to the Gulf regions, India and Central Africa and will allow crews of AEGEAN to offer passengers a new level of comfort and service in long-distance non-EU destinations.

AEGEAN now employs more than 3,700 people and operates 76 aircraft to 156 destinations with 249 direct routes in 47 countries, constantly strengthening its network, both domestically and internationally, providing a unique travel experience to its passengers, inextricably linked to Greek hospitality.

In 2023, AEGEAN offered 18.5 million seats, up by 3.1 million compared to 2022, while carrying 15.5 million passengers, up by 3.2 million, achieving an increase of 26% compared to the previous year, and setting a new all-time high.