Aria Hotels: Design of 4 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft

Aria Hotels, a subsidiary of the Libra Group, are pioneers in the design and construction of vertiports for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as part of a 50 million euro investment in ecotourism infrastructure.

The company plans to build and operate four vertiports in Greece, which will support electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The plan is to place them in strategic points, such as Athens, southern mainland Greece and the Cyclades, in order to strengthen regional connectivity and promote ecotourism.

It is the first construction of its kind and is part of an investment of 50 million euros, to promote eVTOLs and strengthen the sustainable economy in Greece.

Designed by BETA Technologies, Aria Hotels has leased 10 all-electric ALIA eVTOL aircraft through an agreement with LCI, a Libra Group subsidiary and leading aircraft lessor.

The new vertiports will include charging stations for electric aircraft and waiting areas for visitors, without requiring a large area and with a lower environmental impact compared to traditional aircraft infrastructure. The eVTOL aircraft are zero-carbon and designed to carry five passengers and a pilot, or up to 635kg of payload. With a maximum range of 250 nautical miles and the ability to recharge in less than an hour, they are ideal for transporting visitors from mainland Greece to its islands and anywhere in between.

Main advantages

Environmental sustainability: eVTOL aircraft produce zero emissions during flight, reducing air pollution and supporting global efforts to combat climate change.

Reduced noise pollution: Unlike traditional helicopters, eVTOL aircraft operate completely silently, minimizing noise pollution.

Operational efficiency: eVTOLs offer faster journey times by bypassing traditional traffic congestion, providing a faster alternative for short and medium distance travel.

Economic impact: The development and operation of eVTOL infrastructure creates new jobs and boosts the economy in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Supporting local communities: The increased accessibility and connectivity provided by eVTOLs has the potential to boost local economies by bringing more visitors to small and remote communities, supporting local businesses and preserving cultural heritage.