OTE: Discussions with a new prospective buyer in Romania

The management of OTE continues its attempt to sell its 100% subsidiary in Romania, Telekom Romania Mobile (TKRM), having contacts with a new buyer.
This is West Network Invest S.R.L., a joint-stock scheme majority owned by Digi Romania S.A. (Digi) and with minority shareholder Clever Media group. Digi belongs to the DIGI Communications Group, a leading telecommunications company with a presence in Romania, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium.
It is noted that the minority shareholder of West Network Invest, Clever Media (a media group in Romania) is controlled by Adrian Tomșa, as is the Quantum Projects Group, which was OTE’s previous interlocutor for the acquisition of TKRM.
Meanwhile, Digi is the largest fixed-line company in Romania and third in mobile, so buying Telekom Romania Mobile will strengthen its share in mobile.