H.I.G.: Investments of 600 million in logistics and hotels – Considering acquisitions in Spain, Italy

Investments with a total value of 600 million euros are underway at H.I.G. Capital Advisors in logistics and hotels with Inventio, which manages them, while at the same time considering other projects as well as expansion in different sectors even outside Greece. More specifically, the company is considering acquisition in Italy and Spain.

H.I.G., as a fund manager, has invested in Greece approximately 1.5 billion so far, (of which approximately 400 million were equity funds) and continues having renewed the margin for its exit from existing investments by five years, Konstantinos Bitros, managing director of Inventio Group, stated.

“We are now considered a strategic investor for the country. Our growth so far leads H.I.G. to place more funds. At some point the disinvestment phase will come, now we have a margin until 2029,” he noted, adding that so far the fund manager’s returns from both sectors are about 15%-17%.

Through two business “vehicles”, Ella Resorts in the hotel sector and Streem Global in the logistics sector, H.I.G, according to its executives, is among the top three most active foreign investors in Greece employing, in total, approximately 5,000 workers.