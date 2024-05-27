Logo Image

Mytilineos proceeds with dual listing on the London Stock Exchange

The company announced that it was considering listing on the London Stock Exchange or another international stock market within the next 12-18 months

Mytilineos Group is planning a dual listing on the London Stock Exchange and will invest 3.3 billion euros over the next four years in Renewable Energy projects in Italy, the Group’s Chief Executive Director, Yiannis Kalafatas, said, according to Reuters.

Speaking at a company event in Milan, Kalafatas mentioned that the Group has chosen Morgan Stanley and Citi as advisors for the listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The company announced last month that it was considering listing on the London Stock Exchange or another international stock market within the next 12-18 months.

Kalafatas also said that the Group is on the hunt for major M&A deals.

He added, however, that the company is not yet in a position to make any announcements.

