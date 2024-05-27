Motor Oil’s rally to an all-time high

Motor Oil has surged to an all-time high, with its core business exceeding 3 billion euros for the first time in its history.

More specifically, the Group’s share price has now climbed to 28 euros, marking an increase of more than +20% in 2024. That is, it has grown by 1/5 in just five months.

Three years ago the value of the Group amounted to 13.6 euros/share, while even before the outbreak of the pandemic, in 2019, it did not exceed 23 euros/share. High refining margins, due to increased oil prices in international markets, are one of the reasons for this development.

The other one is its decision to diversify the Group’s portfolio, which is now becoming increasingly “green”.

Through the subsidiary MORE, which at the beginning of the year completed the acquisition of 100% of Anemos RES by Ellaktor, it manages 2.2 GW RES projects (in various stages of development).

The decision to acquire 30% of Ellaktor a few years ago proved to be extremely important for the transformation of the Group, which paved the way not only for the deal with Anemos but also for the official – now – flirting for the acquisition of Helector, a leading company in the waste sector, which is added to the acquisition of THALIS (active in the circular economy).