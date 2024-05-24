New technologies and soft skills for the decarbonization of shipping

Promoting the importance of safety regarding shipping decarbonization requires the cultivation and development of soft skills as well as the continuous training and retraining of workers in new technologies.

This is one of the main conclusions of a workshop organized by the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA), in collaboration with the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA), and the participation of employees and executives of the PPA and other Greek ports, as well as representatives of wider maritime community.

Among the challenges for the ports’ green transition are the electrification of ships from land (cold ironing), the properties, characteristics and safe use of alternative fuels, as well as the need for continuous education and retraining of employees.

Special emphasis was placed on the soft skills that employees will need to cultivate or enhance, such as the importance of understanding one’s scope of control, the importance of accountability, the continuous expansion of knowledge and skills, as well as the importance of adaptability.