Quest: Positive outlook for 2024

The management of the Quest group gave a positive outlook for the entire year of 2024, speaking of a slight increase in sales and profitability at the same level or slightly lower compared to 2023.

In the Commercial Activity (Info Quest Technologies, Quest on Line, iSquare, iStorm, Clima Quest, GED, FoQus, Epafos) a slight increase in sales compared to 2023 is estimated and an improvement in pre-tax profits compared to the first quarter of 2024, which is estimated to be flat or slightly lower than 2023 due to gross margin pressure.

The demand for IT services (Uni Systems, Intelli Solutions, Team Candi) remains strong due to the abundance of digital transformation projects in the public and private sectors. For the current fiscal year, the group’s capital expenditures are estimated at 40 million euros, which includes all of the group’s activities.

The group has a high market share of 40% in ICT, has 15 Apple stores and 5 Xiaomi stores. It also has 120 technical support centers.