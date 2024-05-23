Travlou for Posidonia: Opportunity to strengthen cooperation in the maritime ecosystem

The Posidonia exhibition is an excellent opportunity to strengthen the cooperation between all members of the maritime ecosystem which is in a new, transitional era, the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners Melina Travlou said in a statement.

“We continue to invest steadily in new technologies and digitization, drastically improving our environmental footprint. We are the leading maritime nation and we stand out for our exceptional resilience and adaptability,” she pointed out.

She also stated that the Posidonia exhibition is a particularly successful opportunity for cooperation in the wider maritime industry, where opinions are exchanged, business opportunities are generated, innovations and proposals for modern challenges are presented.

Travlou also stated that Greek shipping, as the largest international and cross-border fleet, has a strategic and irreplaceable role in global “business”, emphasizing that the shipping industry in the constantly changing and unpredictable international environment, continues to reliably offer its invaluable services, under any circumstances.

“We represent more than 20% of the world’s tonnage and more than 60% of the fleet controlled by the European Union,” the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners said, adding that Greek shipowners own the first fleet in the world with the ability to use alternative fuels.

She stated that the orderly operation of international trade and global economic development is inextricably linked to shipping, adding that the transition to renewable energy sources is impossible without the shipping industry.

“Our pursuit is for ‘business’ and ‘well-being’ to co-exist harmoniously. Synergy is vital to ensure our long-term sustainability,” she underlined.