Optima Bank aims at a credit expansion of 700 million euros in 2024

Optima Bank will present a credit expansion of 700 million euros in 2024, according to Dimitris Kyparissis, CEO of the bank.

During the presentation of the results to the analysts, Kyparissis said that the bank has already achieved credit expansion of 332 million euros.

He added that the increase in bad loans by 20 million euros (1.1%) is estimated to be “cured” within the year as it concerns a few customers for whom measures have been initiated (transfer of assets, etc.).

Kyparissis also stated that in the event that the ECB will delay reducing interest rates, the average cost of deposits may exceed 1.5%, but the interest rates on loans will remain at a high level for a long time since the average interest rate on loans is set at 7% and will stay there for a longer period of time.