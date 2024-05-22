Pitsilis to the OECD: Digitization at the service of citizens and the public interest

The digital and organizational transformation of tax administrations is the topic of the annual OECD forum that will be organized this year, for the first time, in Greece.

The Governor of the Independent Public Revenue Authority, George Pitsilis, participated in the meeting of the FTA Bureau (Forum of Tax Administrations) of the OECD, last week, in Paris, together with the heads of the tax administrations of the USA, UK, France, Canada, India, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Chile, Norway, Sweden and Singapore.

The main topic of discussion was the conference, which will be hosted this year in Athens, from November 13 to November 15, on the subject of the transformation of tax administrations.

Emphasis on the integration of digitization in the organization and operation of tax administrations

Pitsilis underlined in his speech that the conference will focus on the integration of digitization in the organization and operation of tax administrations, with the aim of increasing efficiency in dealing with tax evasion and serving taxpayers.

The conference aims at: