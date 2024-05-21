“Naftemporiki” receives three important awards

“Naftemporiki” received three important distinctions at the 38th Awards of the Botsis Foundation’s Journalism Awards, which took place at the Zappeion Μansion, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

More specifically, “Naftemporiki” received a special honorary award for its 100 years of publication, during which it produced and continues to produce accurate and ethical journalistic work, having made a significant contribution to the economic and business information. The award was received by the general manager, Spyros Ktenas.

At the ceremony, the Design Director of the newspaper, Dimitris Nikas, was also awarded for his decisive contribution to the design of the newspaper, which was named, among other things, “European Newspaper of the Year” in the European Newspaper Awards competition, where 136 newspapers published in 22 countries participated, as well as Giorgos Lianis, for his special journalistic career.

The president of the Botsis Foundation, Panos Karagiannis, emphasized: “We are proud of the journalism that is based on principles, ideals and values as a guarantor of democracy. Because journalism without democracy does not exist. Because democracy without endless, independent and polyphonic journalism does not exist.”

On his part, Spyros Ktenas noted: “”The completion of 100 years since the establishment of “Naftemporiki” opens a new cycle of creative activity for the historical newspaper. Under the new management “Naftemporki” will continue to walk on the same path of credible information. Its daily financial newspaper, the website – that has won the first place in financial information – and its TV channel will continue to beat every day on the pulse of accurate and timely financial and business information. Today’s distinction is a reward, but also a motivation to continue in the same direction in the years to come. “Naftemporiki” aims to stimulate extroversion, attract a new generation of readers and break new records.”