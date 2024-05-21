OTE: Change of leadership and the “T” brand in focus

OTE Group is closer to adopting the “T” brand, one of the developments expected to accompany the change of leadership, after 14 years.

In the debate about how consumers will welcome the “T”, opinions differ. Without a doubt, OTE is intertwined with telecommunications in the consciousness of a large portion of Greeks, especially the older ones.

Cosmote, a derivative word of OTE, was embraced by a significant part of consumers as the Group’s entry into mobile telephony, several years after the other two companies, made the service accessible, boosting its penetration among the Greek population.

All this was accompanied by successful commercial campaigns and mainly investments in network development. OTE has consistently maintained the first position in the market and the above have played their role in this.

At the same time, “Telekom” has emerged as the brand with the greatest value in Europe and No. 11 in the world. According to the “Brand Finance Global 500” study published last year, the German company ranks second in the world in the telecommunications sector and remains the leading brand in the sector in Europe.

The agenda of Kostas Nebis

The new head of OTE, Kostas Nebis, will take over from Michalis Tsamaz, officially on July 1 and he has planned to see all the executives of the company in June.

In addition to the change of brand, his agenda includes the separation of OTE’s activities related to the passive equipment of mobile telephony antennas and their contribution to a 100% subsidiary company as well as interventions in its operations Group, in the pay TV sector in order to reduce the operating costs of Cosmote TV. In general, it is estimated that the reduction in operating costs will continue to be a central policy within the administrative headquarters of OTE in the next period with decisions e.g. reduction of positions of responsibility, etc.