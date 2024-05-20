Hellenic Aerospace Industry: Active participation in European research programs

The Hellenic Aerospace Industry confirmed the timeless strategy of extroversion and cooperation with foreign companies in the fields of research and development of new technologies by actively participating in the European funded research programs of EDF.

According to the EU data, EDF contributes to the strategic autonomy of the European Union and strengthens defense technology and industry, while at the same time the participation of industry in the projects proves to be broad. The consortia of the new projects include 486 organizations from 26 member states and Norway. Small and medium sized enterprises make up 37% of all participants.

The consortia also involve large companies and industries as well as research organizations.

9 companies

Specifically from the Greek side, among the companies participating in the EDF 2023 research programs are 9 companies – members of the Hellenic Aerospace Security & Defense Industries Group (HASDIG) and in particular the companies:

INTRACOM DEFENSE SA,

HELLENIC AEROSPACE INDUSTRY SA,

ISD S.A,

MILTECHHELLASSA,

SOTIRIA Technology,

HYDRUS,

SCYTALYS S.A,

THALES Hellas S.A,

REALISCAPE.

13 research programs

These companies participate in 13 research programs with a total budget of 799.44 million euros covering a wide range of new technologies and business needs.