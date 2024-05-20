Korinthian Foods, a success story, with high performance

With 20 years of experience and know-how, Korinthian Foods has developed into the largest regional Greek catering company, recording a successful course of steady growth and success in the industry. It is one of the strongest companies in the sector, with an average annual growth rate of 53.78% over the last 5 years.

Having been active all over Greece, Korinthian Foods, by offering high quality products and services, maintains a wide clientele in several cities and islands of Greece. Thus, it covers a wide range of food supply and feeding needs of thousands of people in educational institutions, companies and industrial units, various central administration agencies, as well as other places where there are mass catering needs.

Korinthian Foods recently undertook the provision of food to vulnerable social groups of the Municipality of Korydallos for the period 2024-2025. It is a project, with a total budget of 1.12 million euros, which is estimated to cover the nutritional needs of thousands of Korydallos residents on a daily basis.

Additionally, it participates as a Contractor in the Operational Program of Food Aid & Basic Material Assistance of the European Aid Fund (EADF) of the European Union.

Development prospects

In the context of its development course and with the main goal of serving its customers effectively, Korinthian Foods has been implementing investments over time in facilities, equipment, means of transport, etc., which during its 20 years of operation exceed 4 million euros.