Digitization of customs services for goods tracking

The Information Society announced the “Commercial Vehicle and Container Monitoring System” project, with a total budget of 108.898 million euros (including VAT). The contract includes the implementation, for the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) and in particular for the Customs Service, of an integrated system for the control and registration of trucks and containers when they pass through land border points and customs of its ports, as well as the digital monitoring of their movement during their circulation in the Greek territory.

The project is implemented within the framework of the National Recovery and Resilience Facility with funds totaling 80.068 million euros, while the cost of the 28.830 million option will be covered by the regular budget of the National Economy and Finance Ministry.

The deadline for the submission of offers was set on June 1. The contract will be awarded on the basis of the most economically advantageous offer, based on the best quality-price ratio, and the duration of the contract is set at 18 months.

The contractor will procure, install and put into operation a set of equipment (crossing bars, automatic number plate recognition and recording (A.L.P.R.) cameras, etc.), in the development of the Hellenic Customs Digital Borders Integrated Digital System (OPSS HCDB) management of monitoring the movement of vehicles and containers as well as the provision of services (installation of equipment, preparation of studies, training of users, etc.).

The contractor will also provide services such as the study, development, configuration and installation of the Integrated Digital System, training of AADE executives, on-site support, pilot operation, test operation, warranty and maintenance.

In addition, the contractor will procure equipment and software, while performing the necessary infrastructure preparation and site preparation services for the installation of the equipment.