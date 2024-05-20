Natural gas: The Vertical Corridor and the leading role of DESFA

The project of the “Vertical Corridor” is in full progress in order to allow the transit of gas from Greece, as a “gateway”, to Central Europe and Ukraine.

DESFA, the National Natural Gas System Operator, has now assumed a leading role in the promotion of the project, which is proven by the fact that it is hosting for the second time a project-related event in Athens.

The other countries

The remaining countries participating in the “Vertical Corridor” initiative are Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, Ukraine and Slovakia.

Also present are Gastrade, which operates and manages the Alexandroupolis FSRU, and the ICGB consortium that manages the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Pipeline (IGB). It should be noted that the next meeting of the operators from the involved countries for the “Vertical Corridor” will take place on May 22.

Recently in her statements in the context of a DESFA event, the managing director of the Operator, Maria Rita Galli, underlined the strategic targeting of the project, its compliance with the overall European energy directions for disengagement from the Russian gas and diversification of sources and routes, while pointing out the intention of the Greek operator to make the project a “European case”.