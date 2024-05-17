Aegean Airlines invests in the expansion of its network

Aegean Airlines is investing in the enhanced summer program, which started earlier this year, both in the international network and in the domestic network, for the summer season of 2024.

The group, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, “will continue to invest and develop with steady steps”, the managing director, Dimitris Gerogiannis, said during a visit to Dubai, which the airline has linked with Athens since last November.

The managing director of the Aegean – Olympic Air group, noted: “The key factor that led to the launch of the Aegean was the vision and human dimension of the company’s founder, Thodoris Vassilakis.”

Aegean is now placing particular emphasis on the further extension of the tourist season. As stated by Yannis Rasoglou, director of Network and Airline Partnerships, this summer the airline has 13.4 million seats, an increase of 6% compared to last year. April and May 2024 show capacity growth of 12%-15%, with this upward trend expected to continue.

In the summer schedule, in addition to the routes that started in the winter, such as Dubai and Chisinau, the airline has added three new destinations from Athens abroad, while investing in strengthening its existing routes. Accordingly, it strengthens its Thessaloniki base, where destinations have increased to 20 from 9 in 2019. Other markets that Aegean seeks to strengthen this year are Cyprus, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Portugal.