Alpha Bank aims to distribute 1.1 billion euros to shareholders until 2026

Alpha Bank decided to distribute 122 million euros, of which 50% will be allocated in the form of a dividend and the remaining 50% in the form of a buyback

Alpha Bank will distribute 1.1 billion euros until 2026 in the form of a dividend but also through a buyback to its shareholders.

For 2023, the bank is aiming to return 122 million euros to shareholders, 50% as a dividend and 50% as a buyback, and will also proceed with a cancellation of shares if the supervisor allows it. The decision is expected in early June. The goal for 2025 is to distribute 35% of 2024 profits.

More specifically, Alpha Bank decided to distribute 122 million euros, of which 50% will be allocated in the form of a dividend and the remaining 50% in the form of a buyback which is expected to have a return rate of more than 20% based on yesterday’s share price.

At the same time, according to the first-quarter results, Alpha Bank received a provision of 24 basis points in order to distribute a dividend of 35% of the profits of 2024, a percentage which is expected to rise to 50% in 2025 and 2026.

Based on these figures, the dividend distributions of the period 2024-2026 will correspond to approximately 30% of the current market value of the share, while the surplus funds at the end of the period correspond to 40% of the current market value, the CEO of the bank Vassilis Psaltis said during the presentation of the results.

