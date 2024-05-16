Celestyal: Partnership with Abu Dhabi and AD Ports Group

Celestyal signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the AD Ports group.

The agreement, signed as part of the Arabian Travel Market, will promote Abu Dhabi as an important destination for Celestyal passengers, helping to boost the company’s profile in the region.

Celestyal has already presented its seven-night ‘Desert Days’ cruise for 2024, departing from Doha and calling at Bahrain, Dubai, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island and Abu Dhabi. The cruise will run from November 2024 to March 2025, offering a range of special departures, including holiday cruises, and will be available for three seasons.

All cruises are carried out with Celestyal Journey, which can accommodate 1,260 passengers and joined the company last year. However, Celestyal has indicated that the recently purchased and refurbished Celestyal Discovery, with a capacity of 1,266 passengers, may also join the region for the winter season. Due to the growing popularity of these cruises, there is already limited availability on all new departures.