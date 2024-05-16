Panagiotakis (Cyberlogic) on Naftemporiki TV: The goal is to dynamically place Crete on tourism technology map

Stergios Panagiotakis, CEO of Cyberlogic, in an interview with “Naftemporiki TV” presented the activities and prospects of the company as well as Silicon Crete, a new initiative to promote and upgrade Crete to a High Technology and Innovation hub in the Mediterranean.

“At Cyberlogic we aim to dynamically place Crete on the map of tourism technology”

Initially, Panagiotakis stated that “Cyberlogic has developed an integrated software product aimed at inbound tourism offices or destination management companies”, while he added that “this allows destination managers to fully automate their processes and distribute the product online to their customers, mainly at B2B level, but also directly to the tourists they manage in the destination.”

“At Cyberlogic, we aim to dynamically place Crete on the tourism technology map, so that it becomes a center of innovation and a leader of the digital transformation of the global tourism industry in the future.”

Referring to the Silicon Crete initiative, he said that “like us, there are still many companies that operate successfully in related fields in the field of technology and IT in Crete, and through the Silicon Crete initiative an ecosystem can be created that will connect these local companies with international technology giants, investors and customers in international markets.”

“Those of us who share this vision, I believe we can create synergies and conditions for the work being done to develop, promote and become known,” he concluded.