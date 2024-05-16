Shipping focuses on green technology

The Posidonia exhibition will take place at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, from June 3 to June 7. The exhibition, which takes place every two years, has been since 1965 the largest shipping event, in which the most experienced executives of the sector gather in order to present new technological innovations, in view of decarbonization and the planned goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), for the reduction of pollutant emissions in ships by 2050. It is also an important opportunity for maritime industry professionals to sign business deals.

The managing director of Posidonia SA, Thodoris Vokos, speaking to “Naftemporiki” about this year’s event, said that the exhibitors are expected to exceed 2,000 from at least 90 countries, while he added that for the first time since 2022, there will be an increased participation of delegations from China and India.

He pointed out that currently there are already confirmed ministerial missions from Japan, Cyprus, Malta, Antigua, Gibraltar, Saint Lucia and Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the number of visitors to this year’s exhibition, he estimated that it will exceed 30,000 people.

New solutions

Vokos emphasized that this year’s exhibition will showcase important new innovative technological solutions for shipping, which will help to achieve its goal of full decarbonization by 2050.

Shipbuilding industry

The managing director of Posidonia S.A. added that after many years we will also have a strong presence of Greek shipyards, since, as he noted, it is an industry that is now changing the facts in the wider Mediterranean region, making Greece an important hub for shipbuilding operations for all types of boats.

AI’s critical role

Artificial intelligence companies are emerging as a central player, as stated by the managing director of Posidonia SA, Thodoris Vokos, speaking to “Naftemporiki”.

“Artificial intelligence is not just robots as we imagine it, it is some automation of how the ship will better communicate with the shipping company’s headquarters and how the information about the ship’s systems provided by the thousands of sensors on board will be processed.”