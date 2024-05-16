Can Greece be the Silicon Valley of global shipping?

Greek shipping has always been a pioneer in exploiting technological developments and innovation. Therefore, it could not remain unaffected by the revolution of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

So how and to what extent are data collection, processing, analysis and digital solutions affecting shipping companies? How far has Greece progressed on this front and can our country become the Silicon Valley of global shipping?

“The opportunity often comes from a change in technology,” Dimitris Theodosiou, co-founder and General Manager of Danaos Management Consultants S.A. said. Referring to artificial intelligence, he noted that this is a rapid change, which is creating great opportunities. “AI can make us all super efficient and we should see it positively,” he underlined.

Citing some examples of the profits of shipping companies from the use of technologies, he said that with the internet of things they can monitor consumption, with machine learning they can make a good model of the ship. “We give them tools to measure the data and make decisions,” he explained. He also expressed the estimate that with greater efficiency, new quality jobs will be created.

Asked about the impact of artificial intelligence, Panos Theodosopoulos, CEO of METIS Cyberspace Technology, commented that initially the term was perhaps over-used. Now, however, it is essentially used and has significant benefits.

1. Optimizing operational performance, automating processes

2. Reduction of fuel consumption and consequently cost reduction

3. Effective management of the environmental footprint. Especially for carbonization, the use of digital technologies is helpful. Digital transformation and decarbonization go together.

“Yes, we can and we must be Silicon Valley”

To the question whether Greece can be the Silicon Valley of global shipping, Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos, co-founder and CEO of DeepSea Technologies, answered positively. His company was founded in 2017 by bringing together artificial intelligence scientists and people with deep knowledge of shipping, with the ultimate goal of fully autonomous ships.

Kyriakopoulos explained that Silicon Valley is based on three factors: talent, financing and customers.

“In Greece we have the talent. We have good seamen. We also have IT and AI talent. This gives us a great opportunity”, he noted.