IELKA: Supermarket prices remained stable in April

The prices in major supermarket chains remained almost unchanged in April 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, according to a survey conducted by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research (IELKA).

Based on the survey, there is a very small increase of 1.10% compared to one year ago, while there is an obvious price restraint over the last months. More specifically, prices rose 3% in January compared to the corresponding month last year, 2.7% in February and 0.28% in March.

Development Ministry’s sources commented to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the de-escalation of prices observed in basic product categories, as well as the overall restraint of prices, is also a result of the new measures to deal with soaring prices such as the “freezing” of promotional actions for three months in case of revaluations.

The same sources noted that the government interventions are gradually starting to pay off, combined of course with other critical factors (de-escalation of raw material prices in international markets, gradual de-escalation of inflation, offers and discounts, private label products, high stock turnover rate).

The biggest price reductions were recorded in baby and children’s food (-4.57%), followed by stationery, diapers and napkins, detergents and cleaning products, butter and eggs, and dairy products.

The largest increases were recorded in water and soft drinks (12.26%), followed by biscuits, chocolates and sugary, alcoholic drinks, ready meals, nuts and snacks. Most of these items are affected by the international prices of raw materials and especially the prices of sugar and cocoa.