Captain Panagiotis Tsakos stresses need to attract more people to maritime profession

The need to strengthen maritime education, as well as to attract more young people to the maritime profession was underlined by Captain Panagiotis Tsakos, during his speech at the 8th Naftemporiki Conference.

Receiving the award from the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianidis, in recognition of his valuable contribution to the field of maritime education and training, Captain Panagiotis Tsakos, expressed his gratitude to Naftemporiki.

“The new – on order – ships need at least 10,000 Greek seamen”

He noted that “a lot of work is still needed in order to attract more people to the Greek ships.”

“We have 500 new ships on order, these new ships need at least 10,000 Greek seamen,” he pointed out.

“To inspire the next generations to follow the naval career”

“There is a need to inspire the next generations to follow the naval career. Shipping is its people,” he said, urging all maritime people and institutional bodies “to adopt our vision and establish more maritime schools and academies.”