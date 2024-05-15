Xylas: Greek shipping will continue to lead the global industry

The contribution of Greek shipping to the development of the country as well as the prospects and the challenges of the sector were highlighted by John Xylas, treasurer of the Union of Greek Shipowners, during his speech at the 8th Naftemporiki Conference.

Greek shipowners pioneers

After congratulating “Naftemporiki” for the organization of the conference, Xylas emphasized that amid a series of developments, Greek-owned shipping remains a pioneer, with Greek shipowners investing in new, more energy-efficient and advanced ships. He described shipping as “national capital” for the country and underlined that the Greek shipping industry “has all the guarantees to continue and will continue to be a leader in global shipping.”

“One challenge follows another”

Focusing on the complex environment the industry is experiencing, he observed that “we live in a period where one challenge follows another.”

“Shipping, this global industry that connects countries and economies is not unaffected. It is currently facing many geopolitical and economic challenges,” he said.

“Shipping is part of the solution to tackling climate change”

Pointing out that shipping is vital to prosperity, he noted that the industry continues to reduce its environmental footprint every year. “Shipping will transport to every corner of the world the new alternative fuels, which are necessary to ensure the sustainability of the planet,” he stressed. He also underlined that the sector plays an important role in dealing with climate change and is part of the solution.

“Everyone’s contribution is necessary for the energy transition”

He also described as a “myth” the notion that shipping can make the energy transition alone, stressing that the contribution of all parties is necessary. “Collaboration with all parties involved is the key so that the energy transition can be completed with feasible measures,” he said.

However, he noted that environmental challenges are not the only ones. “Emergencies, crises, pandemics, geopolitical tensions and conflicts complicate our work. But the ships never stop offering their valuable services, even when the rest of the planet comes to a standstill,” Xylas said, adding that all these reflect the importance of the shipping sector.