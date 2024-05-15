Ktenas: For a hundred years, ‘Naftemporiki’ and shipping have been marching together

Naftemporiki’s interrelated course with Greek shipping and its timeless presence in the news “front line” was underlined by the General Manager Spyros Ktenas during his speech at the 8th Naftemporiki Conference on Wednesday, in the stone warehouse of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

“For a hundred years, Naftemporiki and shipping have been marching together, having forged unbreakable bonds,” Ktenas stressed, welcoming the participants.

“Every day, the newspaper, the website and the TV channel, follow the news of Greek shipping which has the largest fleet in the world in terms of transport capacity, the largest ship management center in the world and a shipbuilding program of over 500 new ships,” he said.

Ktenas also noted that “the continuous engagement with the news of Greek and global shipping is also reflected in today’s special edition that highlights valuable aspects of the strategic importance of the shipping sector for the Greek economy.”

Publishing initiatives

The general manager revealed that Naftemporiki’s staff is working on important publishing initiatives, such as the Greek-English special edition that will be released at the Posidonia exhibition. He also announced that in addition to the luxurious edition on the social contribution of the most important institutions of Greek shipowners, two more initiatives are underway.

Firstly, the luxurious English-language book with the historical journey and thoughts of the most important Greek shipowners that will be presented in the British capital next November.

Secondly, the very important book “100 Years of Naftemporiki – 100 years of Economic History” written by five university professors with the guidance of Michalis Psalidopoulos and a special section on shipping edited by Gelina Harlafti. Important aspects of the economic history of the country will be outlined by Tasos Giannitsis, Valia Aranitou and Georgia Panselina.

He also announced that a representative of the newspaper will receive the European Newspaper of the Year award next June in Vienna.

Ktenas concluded his speech with a promise to the people of the shipping sector.

“Naftemporiki will remain by your side, daily highlighting business initiatives that make us all proud, watching the Greek shipping sector dominate in the global economic scene.”