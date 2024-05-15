“Critical Decisions”: Naftemporiki’s 8th Conference

“Critical decisions” is the title of the 8th Naftemporiki Conference which will take place on Wednesday, May 15, at the Stone Warehouse of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA).

“Naftemporiki” will also present a 24-page edition of Focus on Greek Shipping. The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianidis will refer to the three plus one principles for reaching an agreement at the level of the International Maritime Organization on carbon pricing.

In a research conducted by “Naftemporiki” on Greek shipping companies listed on the US stock market, it is revealed that the capitalization of the 26 listed companies reached 15.28 billion dollars, up 60% compared to June 2023.

The Managing Director of “Posidonia SA” Thodoris Vokos will also refer to the strong presence of the Greek shipyards at this year’s Posidonia exhibition and the importance of the shipbuilding industry..



Naftemporiki’s conference

Important personalities of the shipping sector will express their views and exchange ideas on the critical issues concerning international maritime trade, developments at the geopolitical level, bank lending, shipping industry, digital transformation and technical intelligence. In this context, a series of issues will be analyzed which, among others, include:

• Relation between shipping companies and banks.

• Top issues of the shipping industry. The discussion will focus on issues such as new shipbuilding options in relation to climate change measures, the wider regulatory framework, trends in international markets and how these affect charter markets. Shipping is required to adapt to a highly regulated environment following natural disasters, which leads to increased costs.

• Geopolitics, international competition and shipping. Conflicts disrupting the world map, climate change, regional measures and how they affect the geopolitical map, freight transport and international maritime trade.

• Digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Innovative technology propositions and data analysis that will affect shipping companies. Piraeus hosts the majority of the Greek fleet and as a result it will be at the center of developments.