Mytilineos: Positive momentum for Greece, not for Europe

The president and CEO of MYTILINEOS, Evangelos Mytilineos, took part in the proceedings of the Circle of Ideas Conference.

He focused on the causes that led to the economic crisis and the effects on Greek business, stressing that the companies which showed resilience are the ones that have also achieved a leading position on the international stage, such as MYTILINEOS.

As we approach the European elections, Mytilineos was also asked about Europe’s attitude towards industry today: “The European environment is negative. The momentum for Greece internationally is positive, but this is not the case for Europe. Europe is negative. Greece is positive,” he noted.

As he emphasized, “let’s not forget that Europe will be burdened with hundreds of billions in the coming years by defense costs which were unknown two years ago, but are now emerging imperatively. The green transition is another burden if European politicians do not think and synchronize the energy transition, the green transition, with the potential of the real economy.”