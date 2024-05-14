Cenergy Holdings signs contract with Corinth Pipework for low CO2 steel pipes

Cenergy Holdings announced a new contract for Corinth Pipeworks, its steel pipe segment, for steel pipes with CO2 reduction certificates.

Subsea7, one of its long-term customers, opted to take advantage of Corinth’s innovative pipeline solutions in collaboration with leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal.

The company will manufacture and supply steel pipes for an offshore project in the North Sea using ArcelorMittal’s hot-rolled coils with XCarb® certifications. Specifically, 39km of 16-inch High-Frequency Welded steel pipes will be produced for subsea Pipe-In-Pipe application.

Corinth Pipeworks and ArcelorMittal signed an agreement to reduce the carbon footprint of steel pipes produced using reduced CO2 steel certificates, in order to support its customers in reducing their indirect emissions.

Ilias Bekiros, General Manager of Corinth Pipeworks, commented: “Collaborations that assist our efforts to reduce carbon emissions are critical for the route to a sustainable future for all. Steel has a significant contribution to the environmental footprint of our products, so collaborating with established companies sharing the same values with us, is key to advancing our progress in sustainable solutions.”