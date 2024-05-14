Containerships: Which Greek shipowners win the bet

Alphaliner pointed out in its analysis the dynamics of independent shipping companies managing containerships, mainly from Greece and Asia, although liner shipping companies are reducing their dependence on ship charters.

According to the analysis, despite the reduced reliance of many carriers on charters and the withdrawal of some traditional independent shipowners, notably from Germany, other providers, mainly based in Greece and Asia, saw their containership business soaring over the last years.

Among these companies are Danaos which runs a shipbuilding program for 12 containerships, but also Navios which is constantly expanding with a program of new vessels.

On the other hand, a traditional force in containerships in Greece, Costamare, has kept the containership fleet stable in terms of capacity, while at the same time it has attempted a dynamic opening with a fleet of more than 40 bulk carriers. Costamare has also invested in a bulk carriers management platform, as well as in financing through Neptune Leasing.

Liners’ growing preference for owned capacity, however, as well as other issues such as fuel options and financing, continue to delay the full replenishment of the independents’ fleet, analysts noted.

According to Alphaliner, liner shipping companies are increasingly buying capacity to expand their fleets, with the charter sector in decline. Companies such as MSC, CMA CGM, HMM, SITC and X-Press are the most striking examples.