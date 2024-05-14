OTE Group: Dynamic start in 2024 with 9.2% increase in revenues

The group’s consolidated revenues increased by 9.2% to 877.6 million euros, due to strong performance in Greece.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 1.2% to 326.0 million euros, with a margin of 37.1%.

Adjusted investments in fixed assets amounted to 117.5 million euros, up 47.1% from the same period last year, reflecting the strategic focus on FTTH development, the implementation of which in 2023 was intensified towards the end of the year.

In Greece, revenues reached 812.3 million euros, registering a strong growth of 10.3% year-on-year, mainly thanks to strong performances in mobile, TV services, broadband services and especially ICT projects.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.5% to 323.2 million euros, with a strong EBITDA margin of 39.8%.

Retail fixed income rose 0.5% including data com services. Revenue from mobile services soared 3.3%, continuing the positive trend of the last quarters.

ICT project revenue increased by 56.1% in the first quarter, regaining momentum after a temporary decline in the previous period due to the national elections, but also continued demand for ICT projects.

As pointed out in the announcement, OTE continues to focus on its investment plan for the development of the FTTH network.

At the same time, it continues to expand its 5G network, with nationwide population coverage over 95% and speeds exceeding 1Gbps in some areas.