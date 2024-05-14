IRIS: Rapid developments – Its implementation is expanding by the end of the year

A total of 277,000 self-employed and professionals have already added the IRIS system to the payments to their customers, while the National Economy and Finance Ministry is planning to extend the system to all businesses by the end of the year. An extension which, according to sources, is not expected to be combined with an increase in the transaction limit of 500 euros.

By June 30, 850,000 professionals and self-employed people should have added IRIS to their customer payments. Otherwise, non-acceptance of direct payments will result in a fine of 1,500 euros as of July. Based on the data available so far, only 276,987 professionals have installed this application, a low “performance” considering that their number should reach 850,000 by the end of the year.

This particular system, although it started as an easy transfer of cash between friends via mobile, without commission, is now taking on a widespread form. As of July 1, freelancers and self-employed people will have to accept direct payments.

In the first quarter of the year, 11 million transactions worth 1.2 billion euros were carried out through IRIS. Based on the latest figures available, 100,000 people sign up each month with the largest percentage being 17-34 year olds.

Already 276,987 professionals have already activated this service. As far as IRIS Commerce is concerned, over 5,000 e-shops have registered.