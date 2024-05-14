Inflation stands at 3.1% in April – food prices up 5.4%

Inflation stood at 3.1% in April, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Double-digit growth rates continued to be recorded in April for olive oil, fruit and fish. However, the prices of some food categories showed small decreases compared to March.

More specifically, the largest increase (5.4%) was recorded in the group “Food and non-alcoholic beverages”, due to price increases mainly in rice, meats (general), fresh fish, olive oil, fruits (general), vegetables (general), sugar -chocolates-sweets-ice creams, other foods, mineral water, soft drinks-fruit juices.

According to ELSTAT, part of this increase was compensated by the lower prices mainly in bread, pasta, dairy and eggs, other edible oils.

In the first five places with the biggest increases on an annual basis were olive oil (63.7%), mineral water – soft drinks – fruit juices (12.5%), fruits (11.6%), fish (10.6%) and rice (8.5%).

Compared to March, the prices of eggs decreased by 4.5%, pasta by 2.9%, yogurt by 2.1% and bread by 1.8%.

In the energy sector, electricity continued its downward trend by 7.4%, natural gas by 26.9%, while fuels and lubricants increased by 2.3% compared to April 2023.

However, based on ELSTAT data, prices in the clothing-footwear category went up by 4% and in hotels – cafes – restaurants by 5.2% in April compared to the corresponding month of 2023.