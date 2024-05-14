Skroutz: Online shopping up 7.95% at Easter

The average price of the basket in online consumer shopping during Easter reached 63 euros, up 7.95% compared to the corresponding period last year, according to Skroutz data.

Based on Skroutz Marketplace online consumer shopping data for the Easter period (21/4-5/5/2024), the product categories where consumers spent the most money on average were mobile phones (258 euros on average) and sneakers (76 euros per month), while a large increase in the number of purchases was noted in the sunscreen category (75.48%) with mobile phones following and showing an increase of 32% in sales compared to last year.

Orders on the rise

Along with the increase in the average basket price, there was also an increase in the number of orders made through Skroutz during the period under review (increase by 21.43%), which proves the shift of consumers to online shopping. It is worth noting that an increase of almost 17% was also observed in the number of visits to the Skroutz App, clearly indicating the shift of consumers to on-the-go shopping as well.

The “peak” of purchasing traffic

The highest online shopping traffic was recorded on Monday, April 29 (Good Monday), which shows that consumers are choosing to make last-minute purchases, making use of services such as Express Delivery.

As the figures show, the multitude of payment methods in online shopping is one of the key advantages for consumers, with them making use of them for their Easter shopping. In particular, consumers used the “Instalments for all” program offered by Skroutz, for “expensive” orders that exceeded 340 euros on average. Consumers who chose Google Pay as their payment method made purchases worth 50 euros on average, while those who chose Apple Pay made purchases worth 56 euros on average.